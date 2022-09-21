iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $297.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.76. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

