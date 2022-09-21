iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 543,262 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

