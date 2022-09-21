iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Decreased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 1,254,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

