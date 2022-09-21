iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,045,416 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

