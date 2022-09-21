iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HDV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

