iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.69

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 8944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
