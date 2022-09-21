iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

