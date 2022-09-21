iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,876. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

