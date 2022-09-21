iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 222,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.