iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. iRobot has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iRobot by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRobot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

