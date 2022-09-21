Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Performance

IPSEY opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.