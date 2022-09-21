IOST Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $224.90 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005497 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

