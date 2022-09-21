Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 21st (AA, ACB, ACCD, ACN, AJG, ALLE, ALO, AMAM, ARX, ASC)

Sep 21st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to C$4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $337.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $114.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $8.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $86.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €41.00 ($41.84) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $579.00 to $581.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $77.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $39.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($73.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $287.00 to $247.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €110.00 ($112.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $85.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $38.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $62.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $160.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $21.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $257.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $7.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $2.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$37.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $131.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

