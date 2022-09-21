Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CZA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
