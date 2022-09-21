Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.