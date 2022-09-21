Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

