Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 78,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,216,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 56,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,886. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

