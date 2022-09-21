Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.60 and a 200 day moving average of $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

