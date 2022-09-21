Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.60 and a 200-day moving average of $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

