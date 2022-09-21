Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $289.44. The company had a trading volume of 247,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.