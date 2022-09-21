Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,657 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,707. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.