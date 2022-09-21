Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,707. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

