Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,716 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.47% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 303,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

