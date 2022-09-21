Inverse Finance (INV) One Day Volume Hits $841,872.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $76.70 or 0.00398093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $841,872.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00126350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00860806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

