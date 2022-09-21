Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $39.01 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $39.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00030849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00089824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00073453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007627 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008837 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,798,709 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

