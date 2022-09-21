International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $144.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE IFF opened at $101.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $100.83 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

