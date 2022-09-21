International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 606408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

