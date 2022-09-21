Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 1.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

