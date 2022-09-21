Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,766. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.