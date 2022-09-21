Intergy Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 22.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 924.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.44. 247,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

