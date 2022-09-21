Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $305,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,669. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

