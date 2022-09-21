Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 710,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 388,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 370,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QEFA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

