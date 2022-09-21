Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.51. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.