Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.51. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

