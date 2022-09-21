Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 356,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,912. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

