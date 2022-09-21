Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,410,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 63,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after buying an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

