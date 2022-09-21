Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.29.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
