Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.