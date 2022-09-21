Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

