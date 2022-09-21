Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $290.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $255.04 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

