Insight Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,659. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

