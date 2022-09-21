Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.