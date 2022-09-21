Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 10,668 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $60,594.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 897,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

