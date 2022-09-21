Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) General Counsel Sells 6,432 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillips Courtney sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $11,448.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atreca Trading Down 1.1 %

Atreca stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 88,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.