Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 340.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,744. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

