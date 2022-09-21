Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.07. Information Services Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 124,066 shares trading hands.
III has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Information Services Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
