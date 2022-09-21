InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 274,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 344,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

