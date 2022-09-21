Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Trading 6% Higher

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 17,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,584,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $15,684,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 521,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.