Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 553,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP remained flat at $20.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 45,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.