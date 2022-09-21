IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 236,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.27. 87,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,855. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.