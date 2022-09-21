IMS Capital Management Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IMS Capital Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 228,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.