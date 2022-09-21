IMS Capital Management Purchases 279 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 131,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

