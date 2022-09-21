IMS Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 188,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

